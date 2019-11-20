South getting it done

SWIMMING :Gladstone South Swimming Club president Ryan Chinner lauded the young swimmers who represented the club at the McDonald’s Gladstone Liquid Energy Long Course Meet.

“A heap of our young swimmers did their first-ever meets or had their first attempts at longer distances with plenty of medals and personal-best times to go round,” he said.

Kai Chinner and Jesse Hayden were age champions in their respective 12-year boys and 13-year boys categories.

The club also produced five runners-up age champions and these were Blake Asher (eight-year boys), Dax Andrews (nine-year boys), Ella Cox (nine-year girls), Kayden Gibson (11-year boys) and Zilzee Andrews in the 11-year girls.

Several swimmers also gained additional state and state sprint qualifying times.

“One of the major highlights was Kayden Gibson, who did an outstanding swim of 1.14.73 in the 11-year boys’ 100m butterfly to knock a staggering four seconds off the meet record,” Chinner said.

Gladstone South will again be well represented in a competition in Bundaberg this weekend.

“Fourteen swimmers will head down to the Fairymead City of Charm A-grade meet, which is the final chance for those looking to qualify for state champs times,” Chinner said.