Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone South Swimming Club athletes and coaches. PICTURE: Gladstone South Facebook
Gladstone South Swimming Club athletes and coaches. PICTURE: Gladstone South Facebook
Sport

South getting it done

NICK KOSSATCH
20th Nov 2019 8:47 AM

SWIMMING :Gladstone South Swimming Club president Ryan Chinner lauded the young swimmers who represented the club at the McDonald’s Gladstone Liquid Energy Long Course Meet.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Nippers show shore signs on the weekend

RELATED STORY: Broken records was the norm at Gladiators club

“A heap of our young swimmers did their first-ever meets or had their first attempts at longer distances with plenty of medals and personal-best times to go round,” he said.

Kai Chinner and Jesse Hayden were age champions in their respective 12-year boys and 13-year boys categories.

The club also produced five runners-up age champions and these were Blake Asher (eight-year boys), Dax Andrews (nine-year boys), Ella Cox (nine-year girls), Kayden Gibson (11-year boys) and Zilzee Andrews in the 11-year girls.

Several swimmers also gained additional state and state sprint qualifying times.

“One of the major highlights was Kayden Gibson, who did an outstanding swim of 1.14.73 in the 11-year boys’ 100m butterfly to knock a staggering four seconds off the meet record,” Chinner said.

Gladstone South will again be well represented in a competition in Bundaberg this weekend.

“Fourteen swimmers will head down to the Fairymead City of Charm A-grade meet, which is the final chance for those looking to qualify for state champs times,” Chinner said.

gladstone south swimming club liquid energy swim meet swimming australia swimming central queensland swimming queensland meetings
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    New Wallabies coach revealed

    New Wallabies coach revealed
    • 20th Nov 2019 8:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lightning strike causes blaze

        premium_icon Lightning strike causes blaze

        News The fire was one of three which broke out on Sunday

        Concerns changes could force up water price by 37%

        premium_icon Concerns changes could force up water price by 37%

        News GLADSTONE residents could pay the highest rate per kilolitre for water outside...

        Great circus coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon Great circus coming to Gladstone

        News IT’S been four years since this circus was in town, but they’re back and better...

        Council launches week-long festival for teens

        premium_icon Council launches week-long festival for teens

        News A WEEK-long youth summer festival featuring an outdoor concert with local, national...