Soups and sweets in pottery bowl event

SOUP-ER EFFORT: Potters Place artist Denise Wells and gallery coordinator Andreia Pereira making last minute preparations for the annual Soup Night fundraiser. Matt Taylor GLA300718SOUP

SOUP will be the flavour of the month and on the menu at the annual Potters Place Gallery fundraiser gourmet dinner function on August 3.

The Potter's Place Gallery secretary and life member Jude Kennedy encouraged the public to attend the fun filled evening.

"We host this fundraiser to help pay for costs of running the gallery,” Jude said.

"We have been here for 45 years and we own the building and lease the land and this will go towards supporting the gallery.”

Ticket prices are just $25 and that includes a hand made bowl of the buyers choice and delicious gourmet soups and sweets.

Located on 37 Dawson Road, tickets must be pre-purchased from Potters Place Gallery before the night.

"Tickets have to be pre-purchased to know how many guests we have to cater for and we have sold just over 100 already,” Jude said.

"They are selling well and anyone interested should come in and purchase one.”

The Potter's Place Gallery is open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 2.30pm with tickets available until August 2.

Entertainment for the night will be provided by Athol Gilson who will play a mixture of pop, country and rock and roll music.

Gallery Co-ordinator Andreia Pereira wanted to show case not just what Potter's Place had to display but what it could offer to the Gladstone public.

"This Soup Night fundraiser is very exciting and I have four years of volunteering here and its open to all ages,” Andreia said.

"This gives them (artists) a chance to be creative and show what we have to the public.”

For any more information phone 4972 4030 or email gapginc73@gmail.com and every ticket goes into a draw for a special lucky prize and drinks are BYO.