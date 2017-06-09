Soup kitchen adds extra night to meet need

IMPORTANT:Volunteers Vanessa Tait and Kelly Meiers at the Wednesday soup kitchen St Saviors run. INSET: Coordinator Kerry Yates.

IN A clear sign of how much people in Gladstone are struggling, the soup kitchen has opened for an extra night to cope with demand.

Coordinator Kerry Yates said in 2015, they had 719 people through the door and this had risen to 1782 last year.

"That was on Monday night alone, and now we've opened up to have a Wednesday night too,” she said.

Ms Yates said about 60 people used the service on Monday, with about 50 coming on Wednesday.

The group is run by volunteers, something Ms Yates is incredibly thankful for.

"It's just ordinary people from the community,” she said. "We've got some university students that come down too.

"We are blessed in the community with the helpers that we've got.”

The soup kitchen is from 6.30pm at the Anglican Parish at 70 Auckland St.