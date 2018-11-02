Sounds of a willow at Agnes Waters blues festival

BLUES AND ROOTS: The festival will be held between 15-17 February next year.

BLUES AND ROOTS: The festival will be held between 15-17 February next year. Mike Richards GLA180218ABRR

INDIE rock group Dear Willow will be one of the acts confirmed for next year's Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival next year.

The Sunshine Coast project was founded in 2012, and is spearheaded by Em-J Dau and backed by Melinda Hurrdeman, Callan Holstein and Sam Graham.

The festival encourages blues and roots fans to travel to Agnes Water-Seventeen Seventy and not only experience the music, but to sight see at the seaside hamlet.

Dear Willow will join 20 other acts who are also confirmed for the event, who will perform on one intimate stage under a purpose-built marquee.

Workshops, other food vendors and market stalls will also be present there.

The festival will be held next year between Friday February 15 to Sunday February 17.