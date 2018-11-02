Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLUES AND ROOTS: The festival will be held between 15-17 February next year.
BLUES AND ROOTS: The festival will be held between 15-17 February next year. Mike Richards GLA180218ABRR
News

Sounds of a willow at Agnes Waters blues festival

Mark Zita
by
2nd Nov 2018 6:00 PM

INDIE rock group Dear Willow will be one of the acts confirmed for next year's Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival next year.

The Sunshine Coast project was founded in 2012, and is spearheaded by Em-J Dau and backed by Melinda Hurrdeman, Callan Holstein and Sam Graham.

The festival encourages blues and roots fans to travel to Agnes Water-Seventeen Seventy and not only experience the music, but to sight see at the seaside hamlet.

Dear Willow will join 20 other acts who are also confirmed for the event, who will perform on one intimate stage under a purpose-built marquee.

Workshops, other food vendors and market stalls will also be present there.

The festival will be held next year between Friday February 15 to Sunday February 17.

Related Items

Show More
agnes water bluesfest dear willow gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Humour Column: Spookier working in refinery than cemetery

    premium_icon Humour Column: Spookier working in refinery than cemetery

    News The closest my workmate came to seeing a ghost was the morning I left my white, paper overalls hanging in the shower stall to dry.

    WHAT'S ON: Ten things to do this weekend

    WHAT'S ON: Ten things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?

    Handy new installation at Spinnaker Park

    Handy new installation at Spinnaker Park

    News New rails are a boost to public safety

    CQU's students help Rotary make a 'wheelie' big difference

    premium_icon CQU's students help Rotary make a 'wheelie' big difference

    News Tomorrows leaders at CQU made a big impact this week

    Local Partners