'Soulmate': Gladstone to farewell much-loved Gladstone woman

FAMILY and friends have been invited to attend the funeral of 22-year-old Gladstone woman, Stacie Crawford.

Stacie passed way peacefully on Friday.

In a funeral notice published in today's Observer, Stacie was described as a dearly-loved soulmate to Kurt, a beautiful daughter of Gary and Sandra and a loving sister of Brent, Anna (deceased), Kacie, Teegan and Sam.

Stacie was also a cherished aunty of Charlize, Nayt and Cam.

The funeral will be held at the Bororen cemetary at 11am on Monday.

The family has requested that attendees wear stripes.