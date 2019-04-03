'Sorry, mate': Awkward start to sentence for drink driver

A DRINK driver who appeared in court had an awkward start to his sentence after calling the magistrate "mate”, apologising and calling him mate again.

A DRINK driver who appeared in court had an awkward start to his sentence after calling the magistrate "mate”, apologising and calling him mate again. Matt Taylor

Kyle Gary Jenkins called Gladstone Magistrate Dennis Kinsella "mate” twice in a matter of seconds before pleading guilty to drink driving on Monday.

The 28-year-old was intercepted by police about 8.15pm, March 14, at New Auckland at a roadside RBT site.

Jenkins told police he had drunk seven schooners of Great Northern beer before he returned a blood-alcohol reading of .122 per cent.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was a plant operator and had been at drinks with his boss prior to the offending.

Mr Pepito said the group had organised a designated driver, who had dropped his client home before 8pm.

But when Jenkins got home his partner asked him to go out and get breakfast for their children, the court was told.

Mr Pepito said Jenkins was pulled over on his way to the shops.

Mr Pepito said his client's licence was disqualified on the spot.

Mr Kinsella told Jenkins he had done the right thing by organising a sober driver but messed up by going to the store.

He noted Jenkins's early plea of guilty and cooperation with police.

Mr Kinsella imposed a $700 fine, disqualified Jenkins from driving for three months and recorded a conviction.