Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Sorry, but you’re going to be late for work’

by Sarah Matthews
11th Jul 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE climate activist group responsible for gluing themselves to a road and blocking a bridge with a canoe in Brisbane's CBD in recent weeks are set to cause further disruption for peak-hour commuters this morning.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have vowed to stand on roads, blocking traffic for 10 minutes at a time in Brisbane's CBD from 7.30am.

In a statement released last night, the group said they intend to use "swarming tactics" as a part of their campaign for government action on climate change.

"The basic tactic is entering a road at the traffic lights and remaining there for 10 minutes, we then get off the road for 3 minutes to let those most affected through then repeat for the duration of the morning traffic," the statement said.

"This will cause congestion throughout the city, and we recognise some people may be late to work; we are deeply sorry to those affected, but we do this because the Australian Government's inaction of the climate crisis will affect Australian's much more."

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said they are aware of planned protest activity in the Brisbane CBD and will allocate resources as necessary.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane climate change protest traffic

Top Stories

    Butcher doesn't mince his words in beef against Frecklington

    premium_icon Butcher doesn't mince his words in beef against Frecklington

    News Opposition Leader claims MP taking Gladstone for granted, Butcher bites back in response.

    Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    premium_icon Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    News Rio Tinto Yarwun releases new details about proposed development.

    'Under the bus': Forum to discuss separating state in to two

    premium_icon 'Under the bus': Forum to discuss separating state in to two

    Politics 'Representation of Central and North Queensland has been diminished'

    CQU helps to spread kindness across region

    premium_icon CQU helps to spread kindness across region

    News The Campus Life Committee are helping Roseberry Dignity Hub