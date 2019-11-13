Menu
Sorohan’s skills gets Yaralla White the win

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Nov 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM
CRICKET: Experienced Yaralla White allrounder Trent Sorohan's classy double of 3-29 and unbeaten 36 was 'the difference' in the game against BITS Colts in round five of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Sorohan and Kane Jarvis (4-39) helped dismiss BITS for 160 off 38.5 overs at BITS Oval. Sorohan and Matt Perkins (55no) then chased down the target in just 27 overs to notch Yaralla White's second win of the season after three successive losses in round's two to four

Yarallas Trent Sorohan - BITS vs Yaralla A grade cricket.
Yarallas Trent Sorohan - BITS vs Yaralla A grade cricket. Chris Lees

Sorohan made 52 against The Glen Black back in round three but did not play in the next round. This Sunday's game at noon will see Yaralla White against The Glen Gold at Yaralla Oval, The Glen Black host BITS Saints at Sun Valley, BITS Gold against BITS Colts at BITS and Calliope will host Yaralla Red.

