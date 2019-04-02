'Sooner and safer': Gladstone hot topic in pre-budget speech

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack visited Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to speak to bushfire victims on 1 December, 2018.

GLADSTONE has been pushed into the national spotlight just hours away from the announcement of the Federal Budget.

During this afternoon's Question Time, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack responded to a question from Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd about road infrastructure funding in regional communities and Queensland.

"Tonight's budget is all going to be about infrastructure," Mr McCormack said.

He outlined the 75 billion dollars already spent on roads and directly targeted voters in the electorate.

"For the Member of Flynn, for the eight councils in his electorate, they're going to benefit from a record - part of a $2.2billion investment in road safety," he said.

"That's also going to be rolling out better roads and getting people home, as the Member for Flynn asked, sooner and safer.

"Whether they're in Gladstone or in Melbourne, or wherever they are right across this nation, it's making sure that people have that road safety provisions."

Mr McCormack also mentioned a $100 million project to upgrade road access to the Port of Gladstone.

"It's a busy port, I've been there recently. We want to make it busier, even more busy," he said.

He mentioned the safety concerns raised regarding heavy vehicles interacting with local commuter traffic in the city and how the change will benefit industry, agriculture and mining resources in Flynn.

"Gladstone residents will benefit with less freight-heavy traffic on their local roads," he said.

The Budget will be announced tonight at 6.30pm.