Son’s name change ignites arson, decapitation threats

A MAN trapped, taunted and beat his son while he described in graphic detail how he would torture the boy's mother, decapitate his stepfather and keep the head as a "trophy".

The cowardly, hours-long attack began when the estranged father learned his son had chosen to use his stepfather's surname on social media.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the boy, 14, was raised by his mother and stepfather, but had visited his biological dad's Battery Hill home with hopes they could form a relationship.

It was 11am on July 3, the pair were watching TV and the father, 45, was already drunk off two litres of wine.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert said the man berated his son for using his stepfather's surname, then pulled up a satellite photo of their family home, threatened to nail its doors shut and set it alight.

Over the next 2.5 hours the man pushed, kicked and taunted the boy, calling him a "weak c---" as he refused to fight him.

The boy fled to a bedroom, then to the backyard as the father armed himself with a broom.

Here, the man kicked his son in the back, leaving a cricket-ball-sized bruise. The injury was one of many across the boy's neck, limbs and body.

Senior Constable Lambert said after the man made graphic threats against the boy's family, he forced the boy to call his mother.

"Have fun sleeping tonight, you'll never get him back," the man told her, then smashed the phone.

The mother phoned police in fear the man would act on his threats, given he had a history of violence against her.

Senior Constable Lambert said when officers arrived the man would not let them inside, or speak with his son unsupervised. They left, and the abuse continued.

Eventually the man called his partner to collect his son, but the man slammed the boy's leg in the car door as he got in.

The victim, his mother and stepfather moved house after the attack, the boy had to change schools and reported he now lived in fear.

Defence lawyer Chris Lumme said when his client discussed the horrific assaults with his psychologist, he said: "I have become the monster my stepfather was".

Mr Lumme explained his client had also been the victim of horrific childhood violence.

The man pleaded guilty to three assaults occasioning bodily harm, one while armed, a common assault and wilful damage.

He was sentenced to one-year jail suspended after he had served three months.