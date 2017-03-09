29°
News

Sons didn't see a cent of dad's $200K redundancy until Xmas

Sarah Barnham
| 9th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
A Gladstone dad who received a $200K redundancy package spent none of it on his sons until Christmas; a bid to buy their love, and turn them from their mother, a court heard.
A Gladstone dad who received a $200K redundancy package spent none of it on his sons until Christmas; a bid to buy their love, and turn them from their mother, a court heard. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A COLD silence fell over the Gladstone Magistrates courtroom yesterday after a woman burst into tears before the Magistrate.

The woman and mother plead guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of public nuisance.

But it was the woman's reasoning behind the protection order breach and public nuisance that saw her leave the courtroom with no conviction recorded, and just a $300 bond.

The court heard both of the protection orders breaches were with the same aggrieved, a former husband of 27 years she had separated from.

Defence Lawyer Brad Krebs said the current relationship between the woman and her former husband was hostile and the woman now suffered a medically certified, severe case of post traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Krebs said, and was backed up with documents in court, that on one occasion the husband became so violent towards her, in a physical attack he crushed vertebrae in her neck, by choking her.

The supported medical documents stated the woman had to have a disc surgically placed in her neck as a result.

It was not disclosed when this incident took place.

Yesterday, facts read out by the Gladstone police prosecutor stated at 4.15pm on August 9 the woman walked into a Gladstone supermarket and spotted her son with the aggrieved.

She approached the pair, breaching the protection order her husband had filed against her, and spoke directly to the son.

The woman pointed at one of the check-out staff and said to her son "isn't that his usual type?" pointing at a woman she believed was of Asian ethnicity.

It was noted by the police prosecutor that her husband's new partner was of Asian ethnicity.

The second breach of the protection order was on August 27, when the woman reached out to a friend of her husband's new partner on social media, the court heard.

Mr Kreb's said it was not of threatening nature and his client's intentions were to "warn" the friend of her husband's new partner of how "violent, dangerous and manipulative" he was.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was not a direct breach of the order but a "technical" breach, and noted for the record it was not violent or aggressive in nature.

The last offence occurred December 7 at the PCYC skate park, where the woman had planned to spend time with one of her sons.

However, her second son, a 13-year-old, also turned up to the meet and began to argue with his mother.

The fight escalated and the son yelled at her to "shut the f**k up", in retalisation she ran over to the son, grabbed him by the chin and said: "F***ing speak to me like that and I'll knock your teeth in".

The court heard that the husband was nearby, and called the police.

Mr Krebs said the sour relationship between the mother and son was the result of the father "buying his son's love" after being made redundant and taking a $200K pay-out.

He said the husband did not use any of the money to support his children right up until Christmas time where he went "extravaganza" on buying the son's presents, turning them against their mother.

"Since these events, my client has enrolled herself in a number of self-help counselling sessions, and through a new-found friendship with this man in the gallery. has begun to stabilise her life," he said.

Ms Ho said the woman's case had been "regular" in the courtroom and had noticed that the woman's friend provided emotional support.

She said she was impressed with the defendant's ability to "self-rehabilitate" through this friendship and the counselling sessions.

Ms Ho said while it was "not excusable" she understood the reasoning behind the woman's actions.

Gladstone Observer

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

'Like a d***head': Court hears stabbing was 'accidental'

'Like a d***head': Court hears stabbing was 'accidental'

AN ALLEGED stabbing at Barney Point last year is before a jury.

'Heavy fisted': Do we need a multi-purpose sporting arena?

Mr Schmidt said Gladstone's underlying issue was the the "lack of aged care facilities” in the Gladstone region, and was a problem that needed tackling first. Pictured: New Auckland Place, Aged Care Facility. Photo Contributed

One resident says the council was "hasty” in their big plan reveal.

Gladstone has higher number of work injuries: FIFO doctor

Doctor is vital FIFO worker

Doctor is vital FIFO worker

Expert warns dry weather brings in redbacks

Redback: Females are the most easily identifiable with the distinctive red marking on their torso.

Qld Museum expert says warm and dry weather perfect for redbacks.

Local Partners

Abi's right in the fast lane for resources

SHE'S only just eligible for her L plates, but Gladstone school girl Abi Meehan already drives race cars and can strip down engines.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

CHANGES: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's Queensland leader, Buderim MP Steve Dickson, has announced a game-changing policy for future state and local elections.

EXCLUSIVE: One Nation's policy to change election experience forever

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

Bregoli went viral after taunting the audience with the words “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

Chris Hemsworth crashes this lucky couple's Byron Bay wedding. Courtesy of bluetulipimaging.com.au

Bride had no idea who the movie star was

Lisa Curry voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

JUST five celebs left after Olympian's exit.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson in a scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THE Gold Coast-filmed Kong: Skull Island is a hit with critics.

MKR recap: ‘It’s an insult and bloody un-Australian’

Tim and Kyle in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

In the most Australian MKR episode ever there was one thing wrong.

'Really powerful': Popular TV show tour is coming to Gladstone

EXCITING: RocKwiz, fronted by Julia Zemiro will be in Gladstone for a regional tour later this year.

'Really powerful': popular TV show is coming to Gladstone

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 12.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard low set home. ...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

FAMILY HOME WITH LEAFY OUTLOOK

42 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Not a small three bedroom home by any account, this property has two separate living areas with an additional dining area. The master bedroom is a great size...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $349,000

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Gladstone suburbs with biggest price drop revealed

PRICE DROP: Click on the map below to find out how suburbs have rated.

FIND OUT if your suburb has had a steep fall in value.

No rate relief as Gladstone land values suffer massive drop

Land valuations have dropped a lot.

The Valuer-General's office has revealed that Gladstone...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!