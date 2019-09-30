Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira.
Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira.
Music

Kieth Urban credited songwriter and producer dies

by Variety Staff
30th Sep 2019 12:56 PM

Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee, who worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, has died aged 43.

The news broke in early evening on Septeer 29. Busbee's real name is Michael James Ryan. He was father to three children, including a just-born baby girl.

According to a friend, Busbee was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, over the summer and was undergoing treatment.

Busbee had credits on such records as Maren Morris' "My Church" and Keith Urban's 2016 album "Ripcord."

He had a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music and a creative partnership with Red Light Management.

Tributes from all over the music industry have been pouring in on social media.

Wrote Maria Egan of Pulse Music Publishing: "Our friend, creator and songwriter advocate @busbee sadly passed away this weekend. A talent as huge as his heart, a deeply spiritual man and devoted husband and father. Everyone that knew him, even just as business colleagues, feels like a good friend has been lost today - they don't make many like this. He will be deeply missed by us and his beautiful family."

busbee entertainment keith urban musician

Top Stories

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News THE Federal Government will today announce a commitment of $1.9 million towards a feasibility study into a renewable hydrogen plant near Moura.

    Cyclist injures head in vehicle crash

    premium_icon Cyclist injures head in vehicle crash

    News A man in his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

    The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    premium_icon The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    News The upgrade is set to benefit businesses in the area.

    ‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

    premium_icon ‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology says rain is heading our way but how much will we get?