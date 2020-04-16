Menu
Singer songwriter Brittany Elise's new single A Simple Plan was written about Keith Payne, an Australian Victoria Cross recipient.
Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
WHILE Anzac Day services are cancelled this year, a Gladstone-based musician has released a special tribute song to commemorate all servicemen and women.

Singer-songwriter Brittany Elise wrote her new single A Simple Plan about Australian Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne.

Brittany based the song on a school research assignment she did in 2010.

“I was given the opportunity to conduct a research investigation on a topic of my choice for a school assessment. Keith Payne’s story of courage, loyalty and above-and-beyond bravery for our country couldn’t go untold,” Brittany said.

“While wounded and under heavy fire, Keith searched for isolated and wounded Diggers, which he rescued 40.

Australian Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne and Brittany Elise.
“Although he couldn’t save all his men, in 2010 he went back to the battlefield to locate the last of the soldiers who were posted as ‘missing in action’.”

Brittany performed the song at Mr Payne’s Civic Reception last year, to mark the 50th anniversary of his action in Vietnam.

“I’m incredibly proud to know Keith, to celebrate him and have him as a role model for the young people of Australia,” Brittany said.

A Simple Plan debuted on radio last Friday.

