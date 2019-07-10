Son pulled from school over safety fears

TOWNSVILLE mum Suzanne Murphy pulled her son Bailey out of Thuringowa State High School after just one term because of the "absolutely disgusting" behaviour of his classmates that left him fearing for his safety.

The high school has been embroiled in controversy after video footage emerged of a heroic teacher using her body to shield a student during a brawl on school grounds.

Data obtained by the Townsville Bulletin has also revealed a decline in student, staff and parents' perception of safety at the school.

Ms Murphy said she enrolled Bailey in Thuringowa State High School in July 2018 and sensed from the beginning that there would be trouble.

She said students at the gate were being "totally foul-mouthed" while a teacher looked on.

But the breaking point was when she received a call from the school about four days before the end of term telling her Bailey had been struck by another child.

"I went up to the school where I was told that four girls, of all things girls, had been kicking him at play time," Ms Murphy said.

"Bailey was in absolute tears because he had walked to the office where they told them the kids can go to feel safe, yet the four girls walked straight into that office and were threatening Bailey in front of the teachers."

Ms Murphy said the school advised her to keep Bailey at home for the rest of the term because they couldn't guarantee his safety.

She decided to pull her son out of the school immediately.

An opinion survey in Thuringowa State High School's latest annual report revealed 67 per cent of students felt safe at their school in 2018, a drop from 80 per cent the year before.

Only 47 per cent of students and 69 per cent of staff felt behaviour was well managed at their school.

The number of suspensions lasting one to 10 days increased from 354 in 2017 to 408 last year. There were 18 instances of suspensions lasting 11 to 20 days in 2018 and only one student was expelled.

In terms of staff safety, 84 per cent agreed the school was a safe workplace.

Meanwhile, police have charged a second Thuringowa State High School student with assault for their alleged involvement in an attack on a teacher on June 25.

A 15-year-old boy has also been charged by police in relation to the attack.

It is understood police are looking to speak to two more youths who can assist with inquiries.

Shocking footage shows two students squaring off against each other before the female teacher steps in.

She is then allegedly hit by a student while attempting to remove a boy from the situation. As the incident erupts the teacher is seen throwing herself over an injured child to protect him.

A spokesman for the Department of Education did not confirm if additional steps or initiatives were being developed or planned to improve safety or behavioural management.

"The vast majority of state school students behave appropriately every day, are actively engaged in learning and have positive relationships with their fellow students and teachers," he said.

"State schools have access to a variety of regional staff where additional advice or support is required to address complaints.

"Thuringowa State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."