Tim Horan with son Alex in 2013. Picture: Adam Smith
Rugby Union

Son of Wallabies legend Tim Horan to trial for Sunwolves

by Nic Darveniza
5th Jan 2020 5:08 PM
THE son of superstar Wallabies and Queensland centre Tim Horan has flown to Tokyo for a Super Rugby trial with the Sunwolves.

Alex Horan, 22, has joined the Japanese outfit on a four-week training invitation ahead of what is the team's final season in Super Rugby.

Like his father, Horan is a playmaking centre prospect who has enjoyed a decorated junior career, representing the Queensland Reds at schoolboy and under-20 level.

Alex, a veteran of two National Rugby Championship campaigns with the Canberra Vikings and Brisbane City, is one of three Queenslanders in the Sunwolves squad at present, alongside Ben Hyne and Jake Schatz.

The Sunwolves have signed former NRL and England star Ben Te'o for 2020 - their final season in Super Rugby before getting the axe from SANZAAR.

Alex Horan in action during the Premier Rugby preliminary final between University of Queensland and Sunnybank at Ballymore. Picture: Adam Head
The Sunwolves will play just one preseason game - against a Barbarians outfit on January 25.

Super Rugby kicks off on January 31 with Scott Robertson's Crusaders hunting an unprecedented four-peat of titles.

