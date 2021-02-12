Son of NRL gun pitch perfect in his own sport

Tyran and Glen Liddiard after his first century this season. Pic: Barry Clarence

Tyran and Glen Liddiard after his first century this season. Pic: Barry Clarence

As a kid Tyran Liddiard used to set up imaginary Ashes matches and ensure his idol Adam Gilchrist got every run and Glenn McGrath bowled every English player bar one out for a duck.

With his younger brother Jirah perched on the chair as an umpire, Liddiard, around nine at the time, would play out his Test match fantasy for hours in the backyard of the family home, keeping score in a A4 exercise book bought especially for the job by his mum.

Tyran Liddiard as a young cricketer. Pic: Supplied.

"I was always Adam Gilchrist and I always scored 305 runs every time. He never got out,'' said Liddiard, who now plays for Penrith District Cricket Club is working towards securing representative honours and a BBL contract.

"I would declare and then bowl England out for 100.

"Ian Bell scored 100 and no one else. I don't know why. I was a weird child.

"I had no PlayStation or computers so I played cricket."

Now more than a decade on from his tense backyard battles, the young keeper and batsman is causing quite a stir in NSW Premier Cricket.

The son of former NRL professional Glen Liddiard, who played for clubs including Penrith and Parramatta in his heyday, the 23-year-old primary school teacher scored his maiden ton in a first grade match last November, finishing with 125.

Last round he scored his third century of the season (100) which followed on from 118* against Parramatta in January.

Glen Liddiard (L) and Scott Mahon (R) ion 1991 in his days with Parramatta.

And while thrilled with his form, as a team player he would like Penrith to be doing better in the Belvidere Cup where they currently sit in 16th place.

"I'm happy I have been able to do well and contribute but it would be nice to be doing a little better,'' said Liddiard of a side which lost a number of key players pre-season, including Ryan Gibson who took up an Adelaide Strikers contract.

Liddiard said he always planned to follow his father into rugby league "because I looked up to my dad so much'' but his small size as a teen became an obstacle.

"I loved rugby league but when I was 14, 15 everyone grew before me,'' said Liddiard, whose growth spurt came when he was 17.

"I was four foot nine and all the boys were massive and I'd get smashed and bashed every week.

"So cricket became my game.''

Tyran Liddiard during the National indigenous championships last year.

A proud Biripi man, Liddiard wants to be a role model for youngsters on and off the field and as a primary school teacher at Cambridge Park Public he's in the right role.

"They all know I play cricket. I like to be a little role model for them and teaching is my passion.

"I like them to have an Aboriginal role model to look up to.''

Originally published as Son of NRL gun pitch perfect in his own sport