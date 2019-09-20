Son of Gladstone hit and run victim jailed for assault

Stephen Moore, 58, was killed in a hit and run in Gladstone on August 25.

Stephen Moore, 58, was killed in a hit and run in Gladstone on August 25.

THE SON of Gladstone hit and run victim Stephen Moore hopes to be able to mourn his father and rekindle relationships with family – once he has been released from jail.

Jonathon Douglas Moore, 35, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to several charges including common assault, wilful damage, leaving a hotel without paying and breaches of bail.

The court was told Jonathon was the son of Stephen Moore – the man killed in a hit and run incident at Callemondah on August 25.

About 7 that night a passing motorist found Stephen, 58, lying in the middle of Red Rover Rd with serious injuries to his head, body and limbs.

Emergency services were called but Stephen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was walking along the road and struck by a passing vehicle.

Police have renewed appeals for any information that could help the investigation into Stephen’s death.

Jonathon has been in jail since June 3, for offences while on parole for similar offending.

The court was told Jonathon was involved in an assault on October 11, 2018. He was on foot when the victim, his former housemate, passed him.

Jonathon stood in front of the vehicle and told the victim he wanted to talk.

The court was told Jonathon was drunk and threatened to kill the victim over money the victim owed him.

Jonathon hit the victim with a glass bottle which smashed.

Jonathon was involved in further offending after this assault – and this led to his arrest.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Jonathon worked as a chef at Rydges before arrest.

Ms Hight said he regularly saw his children before being incarcerated.

She said in jail Jonathon worked as a cook and made 160 meals a day.

Ms Hight said on release Jonathon wished to mourn his father and make amends with family.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a nine-month jail term and made him eligible to apply for parole immediately.