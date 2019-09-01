Son drowns trying to save father

A SON has tragically drowned trying desperately to save his father after a boating tragedy on the Wuruma Dam in Queensland's North Burnett region.

On Friday about 5pm the 30-year-old was on a speedboat in the dam with his mother, father, aged 70, and another female when their vessel flipped.

The young man helped his mother swim to safety and went back for his father, but sadly neither men survived.

Waruma Dam, Eidvold, where two men went missing. Pic: Supplied.

The bodies of the son and father were found on Saturday afternoon after an extensive search of the dam by police divers and SES.

It is understood that after throwing the occupants, the boat landed upright and continued travelling on the dam.

The two women were uninjured and alerted emergency services who began the large-scale search, which spanned almost 24 hours.

Divers found the men about 3pm. Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron said the young man's actions almost certainly saved his mother's life.

North Burnett Regional Councillor Paul Lobegeier said the dam was often hard to navigate by boat.

"There's big trees with big roots only a foot or so under water," he said. "When we go boating we really have to keep a close eye on it and look at what's underneath us."