Son breaks silence on Wally’s messy split

Former Home and Away actor Lincoln Lewis has addressed the high-profile split of his parents - rugby league immortal Wally Lewis and wife Jacqui.

The Queensland Origin legend and Jacqui separated in February after 36 years of marriage and - in a statement released by his employer Channel 9, where he works as a sports presenter and commentator - acknowledged the "pain and upset" his family has endured as a result of the relationship breakdown.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

The couple share three children together - Mitchell, Lincoln and Jamie-Lee.

It was later revealed that Lewis was in another relationship with volunteer worker and writer Lynda Adams.

Speaking on The Anj, Rob & Robbo Show, Lincoln conceded the marriage breakdown had been difficult for the whole family, but said that Jacqui was "surrounded by good people who love and care about her".

"It's been hard on everyone obviously, and anyone who goes through stuff … it's obviously going to be hard," Lincoln said on Thursday.

"You're going through things in the public eye and that comes with the territory.

"We've all banded together, we're a tight family unit. She's got some amazing friends around her. That's the thing that gets anyone through (difficult times)."

It’s been a tough few months for the Lewis clan.

Lincoln is best known for starring in Home And Away, playing the role of Geoff Campbell for several years in the long-running Australian soap. He's also featured in After Earth and Tomorrow, When the War Began.

The 33-year-old shares a close bond with his dad, bringing him to the 2014 Logies as his date.

Lincoln told Nine before the split: "I think everyone in the rugby league community of Queensland has seen what he can do on the footy field. But that kind of determination on the footy field, he applies to all aspects of his life.

"And that determination is pretty bloody strong, let me tell you. From somebody who tried to tackle him a couple of years ago and was left with the two-day headache - the old boy doesn't go down without a fight. So I love that fighting spirit in him."

Lincoln also elaborated on the close relationship shared by all the members of the Lewis clan, who are used to life in the limelight.

"His whole life, dad has been in the public eye," he said. "And my brother is in radio and I do the film and television thing. So when we actually do stuff, we are so chill.

"At the end of the day, we really enjoy each other's company. Just being together, especially with COVID, is special.

"So when you put it into perspective, even just sitting outside with some people is such a treat."

Wally, Jackie and Lincoln Lewis.

Wally and Jacqui were married in November 1984, at St John's Cathedral in Brisbane.

He revealed in his autobiography My Life how Jacqui had helped him through his epilepsy diagnosis - a condition he kept secret from 1987 to 2006, when he had a seizure on air on Nine News.

Lewis finally underwent a four-hour operation in 2007, but wrote he and Jacqui hadn't anticipated the depression that would follow.

"I had suicidal thoughts and found myself crying uncontrollably, for no reason," he wrote.

Lewis admitted to coming close to committing suicide at his Brisbane home when his wife had ducked out to the shops.

"Another time I walked down to the pontoon on the canal at the back of the house and considered jumping in," he says. "The thought was actually there that day … (Jacqui) never left me alone after that."

Lewis played 38 matches for Queensland between 1979 and 1991, also representing Australia in 34 Tests.

Originally published as Son breaks silence on Wally's messy split

Jacqui and Wally in 2015.

Wally and Jacqui announced their separation in February.