Marley Brown's son will be in grandstand for NRL game

Lance Backer (middle), of Ocean Tyres presented Rex (left) and Allan Brown (right) grandstand tickets to tomorrow's game. Matt Taylor GLA050418NRL

"IF MY father had gone to the game this weekend, he wouldn't have been sitting in the grandstand, he'd have been selling tickets," Rex Brown said.

Rex, and his son Allen, will be going to the game at the grounds named after his father, Marley Brown, courtesy of the team at Ocean Tyres.

Manager, Lance Backer, said, he was delighted to be able to pay his respects to the memory of Marley.

"Chris Trevor called yesterday chasing a couple of spare tickets, and as luck would have it, I had two.

"Then he told me who they were for and I immediately locked them in," he said.

As the two men shook hands, Lance recalled when his own father worked with Rex during the construction of QAL.

"It's like a mini-reunion isn't it? But, I'm extremely proud to be able to honour the memory of Rex's father and the hard work he did for years for the love of the game in Gladstone," he said.

Rex said his father never played football, but he loved watching it, particularly when Australia played England.

Rex's own career was a little more local.

I played at school, then for Wallaby's until I was 38. I played every position, wherever I was needed.

Allen added, "That's dad, he's pretty versatile."

Rex points at the concrete driveway. "The fields we played on were like this, we didn't land on soft grass when we got tackled," he said.

He thinks all the safety rules are ruining the modern game.

"With all the rules and padding on the posts, its almost turning into touch football," he said.

Although he did admit that his worst football injury occurred the day he hit a goal post at full speed while being tackled.

"It was at the end of the game and I walked home vomiting all the way," he said.

Both Rex and Allen are keen Manly fans, and Rex's favourite player of all time is Kenny Irvine.

Allen agrees, "He scored 212 tries in his first grade career and I reckon nobody will catch him.

"Billy Slater's got his work cut out trying to beat that record," he said.

Rex rattles off a list of Manly players he enjoyed watching over the years, noting that he was also a big Steve Menzies fan.

Lance, a foundation member of the Titans, looks shocked at this revelation and jokes that he wants his tickets back.

"Either way, I'll still be proud to stand alongside these blokes in the grandstand on Sunday, it'll be an honour," he said.