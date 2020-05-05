‘Something different’: Calliope gets a new internet providor

Dreamtilt has installed a new tower in Calliope

CALLIOPE’s choice of internet is about to expand, with a new internet provider coming to town.

Gladstone internet provider Dreamtilt installed a new tower in Calliope last week.

Director Adrian Robertson said the installation of the tower had been in the works for the past year.

“We’ve been keen to get out that way,” Mr Robertson said.

“From what people have said, they really were looking for something a little different to perhaps the NBN connections they were already on.”

Mr Robertson said Dreamtilt serviced many places in the region.

“We’ve got huge amount of customers and businesses in Gladstone, Boyne, Beecher and Yarwun areas,” he said.

“We service those areas already so Calliope was the next obvious choice.”

Mr Robertson said the team has gone through a few hurdlesto get to Calliope

“We just need to finish a couple of more tests, make sure everything is OK and then we’ll be online so people can get connected up,” he said.

“We are very very close to having that all online finally.

“We are looking at some other areas; as that develops we will let people know.

“At this stage our main priority is Calliope.”

Calliope is expected to have access to Dreamtilt’s internet on May 7.

For more information, go to dreamtilt.com.au.