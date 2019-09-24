Menu
TRAGEDY: Motorcyclist found dead after overnight crash

Dominic Elsome
by
24th Sep 2019 11:39 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed at motorcycle rider has tragically died in the Somerset region.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single motorcycle down a gully on Lowood-Minden Road in Coolana at 10.40am.

Police confirmed a 42-year-old Regency Downs man was killed in the crash.

It appears the man may have crashed sometime overnight, before being discovered earlier today.

It's the latest in a spate of fatal motorcycle crashes in the region in recent months. 

READ MORE: Police plea for bikers after fourth tragedy this month

EARLIER 12PM: ONE lane of traffic has now been opened, following a motorcycle crash on a major Somerset Road. 

Emergency crews are still on scene after a motorcyle left Lowood-Minden Road and crashed into a gully at Coolana. 

No further details on the rider, or the rider's conditions are available. 

EARLIER 11.30AM: POLICE have closed a major Somerset road following a motorcycle crash this morning.

The crash occurred on Lowood-Minden Rd at Coolana.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed at about 10.40am, a single motorcycle left the road and crashed down a gully.

A section of the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

No details on the rider or their condition could be provided.

fatal crash police road safety
Ipswich Queensland Times

