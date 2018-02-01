Someone's in your selfies

I AM U: Catherine Gomersall performs a spiritual reading of participant's Facebook profiles, and places herself into a representative self portrait of that person.

HAVE you ever wondered what it would be like to see a selfie of yourself but with someone else in it?

That's exactly what artist Catherine Gomersall has put on show at Photopia Studio Gallery on Crow St, with her new exhibition, I AM U.

The project is a collection of self portraits by Ms Gomersall, showing her interpretation of a number of Facebook profiles put forward by willing users.

The idea of the project is to look beyond the artificial and shallow representations of what people post to Facebook, exploring the content on a deeper basis.

"I put a post on Facebook asking people whether they would like me to do a selfie of myself, as though I'm them,” she said.

"I do that by taking a reading of their Facebook, or basically Facebook stalking them, and seeing what vibe I get from them based on how they represent themselves.

"I then make a response to their social media presence all in one still profile image, with me channelling them.

"It's about trying to represent interesting ideas that are contained within things people share on their pages.”

Called "yourselfies”, the works are the result of what Ms Gomersall calls a "spiritual Facebook reading”, similar to a tarot card reading.

The exhibition has been running since Saturday and Ms Gomersall said while she's not received much feedback, participants were mostly happy with how they were portrayed.

She has created an album for those who've been involved to look through her work and provide comment.

"For example, one of the people had an article they shared about eating spicy food and the health benefits of it,” Ms Gomersall said.

"There were also other materials of hers that made me think she was going through a fiery and feisty stage in her life.

"She responded very well to that and found that it was extremely well read.

"It doesn't particularly deal with any heavy issue, it's more just a comment on the significance of social media in our lives and the forming of our own identities.”

The playful and light-hearted exhibition marks the start of the "Curated at Crow” program, a partnership between Crow Street Creative, Photopia Studio and curator Felicia Lloyd.

Run by Ms Lloyd, the program is being supported by the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Ms Lloyd said the exhibition program held a number of benefits.

"Most of all it's to focus on art exhibitions and for me to develop professionally as a curator,” she said.

"It also acts as a way of launching our gallery space here as a permanent part of Crow St.

"There'll be another two exhibitions later in the year that will be part of that.”

The I AM U exhibition will also feature two events as part of its run, with a selfie workshop on Valentine's Day and a closing event on the final evening.

The exhibition runs until February 16, with all works available for sale.