Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Witnesses have detailed their horror following the tragic death of a person who fell from a balcony at a popular Gold Coast hotel.
Witnesses have detailed their horror following the tragic death of a person who fell from a balcony at a popular Gold Coast hotel.
News

‘Someone dead by my pool’: Witnesses shock after fall

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott, Maddy Morwood
30th Apr 2021 6:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after falling from a Gold Coast hotel balcony.

Emergency services were called to the Mantra Sierra Grand on Surf Parade at Broadbeach about 7pm on Friday.

Police, including the criminal investigation branch, attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Late on Friday night, shocked witnesses took to social media revealing their distress as the horrific incident unfolded.

The Mantra Sierra Grand at Broadbeach.
The Mantra Sierra Grand at Broadbeach.

One Mantra resident said he had a clear view of the horrific scene from his apartment.

"Someone is dead by my pool, it's awful," he said.

Another person staying on level 28 confirmed that the incident took place above her.

"It happened just above our room," she said.

While another man posted a photo of the view of the hotel from where he was staying across the road.

"We are this close," he said.

"We had a feeling something happened."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Someone dead by my pool': Witnesses' horror after balcony fall

death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ dairy farmers join call for milk ‘national standard’

        Premium Content CQ dairy farmers join call for milk ‘national standard’

        News Establishing a national code for testing and sampling of milk will ensure product quality and efficient payment.

        Govt: Energy market reforms must secure CQ jobs, power

        Premium Content Govt: Energy market reforms must secure CQ jobs, power

        News Central Queensland has thousands of jobs linked to coal fired power which is...

        Saiki exhibit gives Gladstone kids a taste of Japanese life

        Premium Content Saiki exhibit gives Gladstone kids a taste of Japanese life

        Entertainment The Saiki Children’s Day exhibition was born from Gladstone’s sister city...

        Super reforms aid northern private sector funding: McDonald

        Premium Content Super reforms aid northern private sector funding: McDonald

        News “The north is becoming littered with commercially-viable, nation-building...