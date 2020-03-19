Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nigel Jones from Red Sox, Michael Ludkin from Blue Jays are just a small part of a talented group of male softball players in Gladstone.
Nigel Jones from Red Sox, Michael Ludkin from Blue Jays are just a small part of a talented group of male softball players in Gladstone.
Sport

Some sizzling softball action scheduled to go ahead

NICK KOSSATCH
19th Mar 2020 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Safety measures will be in place during Friday’s Softball Gladstone women and men grand finals.

While the junior finals have been cancelled, the senior deciders will be 90 minutes in duration.

Top side Psyclones meet Souths after Souths 11-1 preliminary final win over Telfords last week.

The women’s final will be at 6.30pm.

Blue Jays and Red Sox will go head-to-head at 8.15pm.

A committee meeting was held on Wednesday night.

“Academy was scheduled to commence again in a couple of weeks but will be postponed until further notice,” a spokesperson said.

There will also not be any handshakes or high fives.

RELATED STORY: ROLLING COVERAGE: List of Gladstone sports cancellations

RELATED STORY: Summer softball competition hitting off

coronavirius covid-19 testing softball gladstone softball queensland competitions
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ impact as Qantaslink makes sweeping changes to routes

        premium_icon CQ impact as Qantaslink makes sweeping changes to routes

        Travel The changes are set to come into effect in coming weeks.

        CLOSED: Council services shut their doors

        premium_icon CLOSED: Council services shut their doors

        Council News The temporary measures are being taken to protect the safety of council staff.

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:47 PM
        Teen wants mental health addressed by councillors

        premium_icon Teen wants mental health addressed by councillors

        News MENTAL health and keeping young people in the region after they finish school are...

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:17 PM
        Early voting numbers eclipse 2016 figures

        premium_icon Early voting numbers eclipse 2016 figures

        News As of midday 13,488 people had voted in the Gladstone district.

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM