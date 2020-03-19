Some sizzling softball action scheduled to go ahead

Nigel Jones from Red Sox, Michael Ludkin from Blue Jays are just a small part of a talented group of male softball players in Gladstone.

Nigel Jones from Red Sox, Michael Ludkin from Blue Jays are just a small part of a talented group of male softball players in Gladstone.

SOFTBALL: Safety measures will be in place during Friday’s Softball Gladstone women and men grand finals.

While the junior finals have been cancelled, the senior deciders will be 90 minutes in duration.

Top side Psyclones meet Souths after Souths 11-1 preliminary final win over Telfords last week.

The women’s final will be at 6.30pm.

Blue Jays and Red Sox will go head-to-head at 8.15pm.

A committee meeting was held on Wednesday night.

“Academy was scheduled to commence again in a couple of weeks but will be postponed until further notice,” a spokesperson said.

There will also not be any handshakes or high fives.

RELATED STORY: ROLLING COVERAGE: List of Gladstone sports cancellations

RELATED STORY: Summer softball competition hitting off