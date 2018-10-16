Some services affected by today's council strike

MOST Gladstone Regional Council services will remain unaffected by intended protected industrial action being taken against the organisation today.

The council has been informed by the Australian Services, Australian Workers and Plumbers unions that members of its workforce will strike work today, affecting some council operations.

The action will affect some council services, but the unions have advised that essential council services to the community would not be disrupted.

The strike action relates to the unions' request for an annual 3.5 per cent wage increase over three years, plus a $3000 one-off payment, to be included in a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said: "Council's bargaining team has proposed wage increases of 2.5 per cent, 2.25 per cent and 2 per cent annually for all staff over the next three years, exceeding the inflation rate."

The differential between the council's offer and the unions' requested annual wage rise and lumpsum payment is $5.7million over the three years - equivalent to an additional $183 per rateable property.

The union members will hold a mass meeting outside council chambers, while its general meeting will be taking place, at 10am today.

Australian Council of Trade Unions Central Queensland organiser Chris McJannett told The Observer the council was informed of the strike last Thursday.

But he said they had not "come to the table" to offer a "fair pay rise".

The industrial action will not affect domestic waste collection services. Waste transfer stations will remain open.