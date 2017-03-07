'Evil ideology': Woman's plea to stop Gladstone's mosque

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

THIS is an opinion and only represents the views of the author, Liz Jensen, of Kin Kora.

SOME people think Islam is all bad.

Some think it's all good. But neither are correct.

The truth is some is good but much of Islam's ideology is bad. For example the teaching that alcohol should be banned is good.

Islam's teaching that a wife should submit to her husband is good (a Christian principle that feminists hate), however, Islam's teaching that's it's permissible for Muslim men to beat their wives for not submitting incites domestic violence and is very bad.

GLADSTONE'S MOSQUE PLANS |

OCT. 2, 2015 | Islamic Society plans for an Islamic centre in Gladstone

OCT. 10, 2016 | Islamic group buy Gladstone land for masjid

OCT. 11, 2016 | Secret 'stop the mosque' meeting in Gladstone last night

FEB. 2, 2017 | Plans lodged for Islamic Centre to be built near school

Photos View Photo Gallery

It's also bad that Islam allows men to have several wives. But Muslim women's modest dress is good but not the burqa.

It's good that Islam teaches that homosexuality is wrong but very bad men can marry girls as young as nine. I know of a 12-year-old who was forced to go overseas to marry a Muslim man. That's paedophilia.

It's good that Islam teaches that it's wrong to steal but bad that they amputate a thief's hand. It's even worse that Islam commands Muslims to kill apostates (Muslims who leave Islam) and to cut of the heads of infidels (non-Muslims) who will not convert to Islam.

There are some who think Islam is all good and want to allow Muslims to build a mosque in Gladstone. However there are also many people here who recognise that the evil in this ideology heavily outweighs the good.

On the balance a mosque that propagates such evil ideology should therefore not be built in Gladstone or anywhere in Australia.

Liz Jensen

Kin Kora