Amazing SuperCoach premiership trophies

There is $50,000 on offer for the top SuperCoach player at the end of the home-and-away season, but the real prize for many players is much bigger than that.

Bragging rights for six months (at least) among your friends and colleagues is the prize for winning your SuperCoach league premiership. And for some serious players, that comes with a physical reward as well.

After mad keen player Declas Paras sent a copy of the impressive trophy on offer for the winner of his draft league to the official SuperCoach AFL Facebook page, other users responded with the trophies on offer in their own comps.

There are some very serious players out there. Some leagues hold their own commission meetings (with minutes), with prizes and punishments doled out during the season based on SuperCoach performances.

The SuperCoach Draft format allows this kind of competition to go to a whole new level as leagues gather for their own draft party and a range of options available to make your league unique including how many players to pick in each position, how long the season runs and whether to give double points for captains. Check out our beginnerâ€™s guide to running your own SuperCoach Draft comp here.

Here are some of the best trophies on offer for 2018 SuperCoach premiers. Can you top these?

The winner of Declan Paras' draft league will hold up this impressive cup.

There's only one way to get your name engraved on this trophy - win Tristan Batten's SuperCoach league.

The top Tasmanian SuperCoach (or at least the best in Tyler Paul Cowen's league) can hang this on their wall.

The trophy on offer in Luke Mackay's private league.

This league champion gets a Super Bowl-inspired trophy and premiership ring.

Get your name on this plaque by winning Scott Buck's private league.