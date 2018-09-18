Some of Gladstone's best in engineering sector revealed

AMONG THE BEST: A vertical juice heater manufactured at Xtreme Engineering in Gladstone. (INSET) Robert Clements has been nominated for the 2018 Forty Calis Award.

ROBERT Clements makes no apologies for his addiction.

It's his addiction to getting his job done right as the project manager at engineering firm Xtreme Engineering that led to him being nominated for the Forty Calis Memorial Award for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Industry Awards this year.

"It's an addiction to get in and win a project and then to make it a successful project for both the client and my employer," Mr Clements said.

"The way I work for Xtreme Engineering is as if I own the business."

GEA acting chief executive Julie Gelder said the nominees for this year's three awards were being recognised for their work in the engineering, manufacturing and services sector.

"Our local businesses have coordinated the delivery of word-class industrial projects and we want to promote the capabilities of these businesses and their leaders," Ms Gelder said.

"The awards are about showcasing and celebrating quality local businesses that make up the industrial supply chain across Central Queensland.

The three awards are the Forty Calis Memorial Award, the Wayne Peachey Memorial Award and the Industry Hall of Fame.

Another nominee is Site Skills Training Operations manager Central Queensland Nicola Curtis, who joined the company late last year.

Site Skills Training's Nicola Curtis has been nominated for the Wayne Peachey Memorial Award.

In the past 12 months Ms Curtis has restructured the team, revamped facilities, re-engaged with business partners and expanded the company's geographical footprint.

GEA Major Industry Conference, Gala Dinner and Industry Awards tickets can be bought on the GEA website at www.gea.asn.au.

Nominees:

Wayne Peachey Memorial Award:

Nicola Curtis (Site Skills Training)

Darren Humphrey (D&S Supplies)

Paul Van Meteren (CQ First Aid and Safety)

Forty Calis Memorial Award:

Leonie Anderson (Vision Environment)

Robert Clements (Xtreme Engineering)

Ben Costello (VAC Group)