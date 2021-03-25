Some Gladstone GPs rolling out phase 1b COVID vaccine

Doctor Harpreet Grover supports Elsie Clarke as registered nurse Freyja Arroylo administers the COVID vaccination at Gladstone Medical Centre this week.

Gladstone Medical Centre at Clinton has commenced the phase 1b rollout of COVID vaccinations to appropriate community members this week.

The medical centre was one of about 1000 across Australia to start administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will ramp-up to more than 4000 medical centres, once sufficient vaccination supplies are available.

Phase 1b is for the over 70s, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 55, adults with underlying medical conditions, including those with a disability, along with critical high-risk workers and those working on the frontline in healthcare.

Gladstone Medical Centre registered nurse, Freyja Arroylo, said the practice was thrilled to be

involved in the early stages of the rollout.

“I am so proud of our team,” Ms Arroylo said.

“We allotted extra time and effort to make sure everything was in place, from policies and procedures, planning and implementation so we ran smoothly on the first day.

“The patients were so grateful to receive the vaccine.

“It is a pleasure to serve and be part of this.”

Gladstone Medical Centre GP, Dr Harpreet Grover, said her whole family had received the COVID-19 vaccine and have experienced no side effects or problems.

“I believe benefits of the vaccine far out-way the risks,” Dr Grover said.

“I will be encouraging my patients to get the vaccine.”

The vaccine is delivered in two doses, with the second dose administered 10 to 12 weeks after the first.

People are reminded to leave at least two weeks between getting the COVID vaccine and the Influenza vaccination, which is available free to people older than 65, pregnant mothers, and Indigenous people older than six months.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN’s Robb Major said some, but not all, general practices had opted in to deliver COVID-19 vaccines for this stage of the vaccine rollout, and supplies of the vaccine would vary between practices.

“The vaccination rollout will go slowly at first while supply is secured but as it progressively increases over the months ahead, more practices are likely to come on board too,” Mr Major said.

“We are lucky here in Queensland, and indeed Australia, that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is very low, so there’s no rush to get your jab in the first week.

“It’s more important people to take the time to go online and check their eligibility for this round before calling a doctor and making an appointment.”

Mr Major said while it was prudent to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations first, all eligible Australians would have the opportunity to have the COVID-19 vaccination in the coming months.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to make sure their Medicare details are up to date and continue to practise good hygiene, physical distancing, adhere to local restrictions and understand how to isolate if needed,” Mr Major said.

“If you’re feeling unwell, particularly with flu-like symptoms, don’t go to work or to activities in big groups.

“And of course, go and get tested.”

Check your eligibility or that of a loved one online via the Eligibility Checker.

Or call the National Coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.

