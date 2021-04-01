Some events postponed, cancelled ahead of Easter in Gladstone

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, this year themed 'parade of sound and colour'.

Major changes have been made to some events surrounding the iconic Easter in Gladstone celebrations.

While Gladstone Harbour Festival and the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race will continue as normal, Gladstone Regional Council has made the decision to postpone and cancel some events amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Yachtman’s Long Lunch and Seafood Festival will be postponed to a later date and the Village Opening has been cancelled.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said preserving the community’s safety and wellbeing was council’s priority.

“With health and safety at front of mind we have made the following decisions in the interest of public health,” Cr Burnett said.

“While I don’t make decisions as to whether the Gladstone Harbour Festival or the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race proceed I am sure the hard working volunteers will do everything they can to keep our community safe.”

The Line Crossing Party is scheduled for Easter Sunday however the decision to continue will be reviewed later today at 4pm.

The major shake-up to the event comes after a man who travelled from Brisbane to Gladstone on March 25, tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said more than 1500 tests had been conducted in the past three days at the COVID-testing drive through.

“There's been another day with no confirmed positive cases in Gladstone, which is great news,” Mr Butcher said.

“On Tuesday there were more than 660 tests in at the Gladstone drive through clinic which was the most tests done at any fever clinic across the whole of Queensland.”