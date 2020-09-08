Menu
SOLVED: Owner of washed-up kayak found

Jacobbe McBride
8th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
GLADSTONE Harbour’s mystery regarding the whereabouts of a kayak’s owner has been solved by the Queensland Police Service.

Gladstone police launched a search for the owner of a yellow and blue “Advanced Elements’ kayak which was found off Auckland Creek Wharf, Gladstone Harbour at 3pm on Sunday, August 23.

Anyone with information was urged to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation, but the mystery was solved later that afternoon.

A QPS spokeswoman said the owner of the kayak was located after a windy day in the marina.

“It blew off their boat, it was on top of their big boat which is why they did not know straight away that it was missing,” she said.
“Then through media reports they were able to come forward and claim it, no suspicious activity whatsoever.”

