Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLIDARITY: 2018 Gladstone May Day march.
SOLIDARITY: 2018 Gladstone May Day march. Mike Richards GLA070518MACH
Politics

VIDEOS: Hundreds march for Labour Day in Gladstone

Gregory Bray
by
7th May 2018 12:20 PM

OVER 300 people gathered at the Labour Day March day on Goondoon St today.

Organisers said the number of participants equalled the larger marches that occurred a few years ago when Curtis Island's FIFO workers bolstered the numbers.

The march started at the Gladstone Regional Council chambers and ended at the Gladstone Marina where crowds listened to speeches from Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers, Shelley Holzheimer and AMWU organiser Andrew Lockwood.

Councillor Khan Goodluck joined the speakers on stage after the speeches for a rousing if slightly off-key rendition of Solidarity Forever.

Festivities are continuing throughout the afternoon.

Check back throughout the day for The Observer's full coverage.

Related Items

andrew lockwood gladstone unions glenn butcher kahn goodluck labour day shelley holzheimer zac beers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone on Labour Day

    TRADING HOURS: What's open in Gladstone on Labour Day

    Whats On Here's what's open and what's closed in Gladstone on Labour Day.

    Charter boat mystery: What we know so far

    Charter boat mystery: What we know so far

    Breaking Media reports have identified the man.

    Canavan demands explanation after coal-fired plan dismissed

    premium_icon Canavan demands explanation after coal-fired plan dismissed

    Politics He was told there wasn't an investment case for coal fired power.

    Calliope bowling club fundraiser reaches $30,000 milestone

    Calliope bowling club fundraiser reaches $30,000 milestone

    News Community pitches in to support guide dogs.

    • 7th May 2018 3:31 PM

    Local Partners