VIDEOS: Hundreds march for Labour Day in Gladstone

OVER 300 people gathered at the Labour Day March day on Goondoon St today.

Organisers said the number of participants equalled the larger marches that occurred a few years ago when Curtis Island's FIFO workers bolstered the numbers.

The march started at the Gladstone Regional Council chambers and ended at the Gladstone Marina where crowds listened to speeches from Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers, Shelley Holzheimer and AMWU organiser Andrew Lockwood.

Councillor Khan Goodluck joined the speakers on stage after the speeches for a rousing if slightly off-key rendition of Solidarity Forever.

Festivities are continuing throughout the afternoon.

