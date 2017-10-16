Sole community garden leads by example

HARD WORK: Noeline McDonald, Cliff Huth, Shazz Morrow and David Williams have all put their muscle in to create a beautiful, functional space.

HARD WORK: Noeline McDonald, Cliff Huth, Shazz Morrow and David Williams have all put their muscle in to create a beautiful, functional space. Julia Bartrim

GLADSTONE Regional Council wants to see community gardens crop up all over the Gladstone region.

Mayor Matt Burnett officially opened the Calliope Community Garden on Saturday, cutting the ribbon at the front entrance while lorikeets squawked in the trees overhead.

"You guys are setting the example for everyone else," he said, to applause.

Members of the Calliope Community Garden, an offshoot of the Calliope Gardening Club, have worked hard in the grounds around the clubhouse to create a spectacular, lush garden complete with rotating compost bins, a succulents garden and, thanks to funding from the Bendigo Bank, a soon-to-be-built shed and shade house.

Team leader David Williams has been there from the inception of the community garden planning and points out its features in a tour.

"We started with just about nothing," he said

"We were kindly donated weiner hay and donated timber to build the boards."

There's a banana grove in one corner, a passion fruit vine climbing along the fence, a bee hotel (which provides homes for solitary bees), flowers and more flowers, and vegetable beds overflowing with dwarf beans, eggplant, tomatoes, and chillies.

Gardening Club member Paulette Flint says the club has attracted members from all around the region - the Boyne Valley, Gladstone, Raglan and Tannum.

"It'll keep on growing, it started small and built up."

The garden has been supported by numerous local organisations and businesses including Gladstone Regional Council.