Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Soldier charged with sexual assault at barracks

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A soldier has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of another soldier at the Brisbane army barracks.

The Australian Defence Force confirmed an Australian Army soldier was charged following an alleged incident against another ADF member at the Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera.

It comes just four months after another soldier was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at the same base.

In a statement, the ADF said the accused soldier had been suspended.

"Due to the privacy act, no personal details of current or former serving members will be provided without their written consent, however Defence can confirm the accused member has been suspended from duty," the statement said.

The ADF is assisting police with their investigation.

It is unclear at this time exactly when the incident occurred.

army editors picks sexual assault soldier

Top Stories

    Survivor of horrific car crash has 'suffered enough': court

    premium_icon Survivor of horrific car crash has 'suffered enough': court

    News A YOUNG man involved in a horrific single-vehicle crash has suffered "extreme punishment” by choosing to get behind the wheel the day after his own party.

    'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

    premium_icon 'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

    News Crews were called to the Dolphin St property before 9.30am

    'Stupid': Plant operator caught growing illegal crops

    premium_icon 'Stupid': Plant operator caught growing illegal crops

    News Police also found a glass pipe hidden in a glove in a shed.

    Residents farewell dedicated RSPCA volunteer

    premium_icon Residents farewell dedicated RSPCA volunteer

    News The man was described as having a "kind heart"