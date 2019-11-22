SOLD: Stunning beach-view home makes for big auction

AN AUCTION at Tannum Sands last Saturday attracted the most attention LJ Hooker Boyne Island Tannum Sands director Vicki Brown can recall in more than 30 years working in the area.

“I was pretty chuffed, especially to see active bidders,” Ms Brown said this week.

She said more than 60 people arrived at the Coral St home including 12 registered bidders – one of them being a phone bidder – which was “very much out of the normal”.

“It was really good competition,” Ms Brown said.

The unfinished, very large, executive, five-bedroom house sold to a local buyer under the hammer for $703,000.

“I was surprised at how many people there were,” Ms Brown said.

“It is a unique property with beautiful ocean views.”

Ms Brown said the property, with 280-degree ocean views, had the best outlook she’d seen during her career.

12 Coral Street, Tannum Sands.

She said high-end market prices were “finding more movement”.

“The high-end market is coming back. It’s the best time to buy,” Ms Brown said.

“I doubt you’ll get these prices again.

“In today’s market properties are being offered for very good prices but that can change overnight.

“It’s a buyer’s market and it has been for the last few years.”

Ms Brown said buyers’ confidence was returning in the first-home buyers’ market as well as for high-end properties.

Ms Brown said she was “very busy” with eight new properties signed up in the past couple of weeks.

“We need more houses to sell because we’ve certainly got the buyers,” Ms Brown said.

Tannum Sands and Boyne Island are popular locations because of their proximity to the Boyne River, the beach and shopping centres.

“We’ve pretty much got everything out here,” Ms Brown said.

“Normally our Christmas time quietens right down but I think that at the rate we’ve been going in the last few months, it could be a different story this year.”

Ms Brown said the market – which was attracting many young families – was improving monthly “and I think we’re definitely on our way up”.

“We’ve had so many stories that are doom and gloom and it puts our area down, which is not the case at all,” she said.

“We live in a beautiful town and people are getting their faith back, including the older generation who are also coming back to the area.”

The knock-on effects for the local economy of increased buyer confidence and a positive property market were also good for local business. “People are now taking the leap into buying their own businesses and I’m noticing the impact on commercial properties,” Ms Brown said.