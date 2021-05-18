Sold: Ray White Rural Agnes Water changes hands

Carli and Damien Gomersall are taking the helm at Ray White Rural Agnes Water. Photo: hmproductions

Ray White Rural Agnes Water has changed hands with a local duo taking the reins from outgoing principals Bill and Carolyn Meade.

New owners Carli and Damien Gomersall are no strangers to Agnes Water having owned a number of properties there and had previous business experience in the area.

Former Ray White Rural Agnes Water principal Bill Meade passed the baton to the Gomersalls after more than 40 years in real estate.

Mr Gomersall will head up the sales division with Mr Meade staying on in a temporary sales capacity to assure a smooth gradual transition while Ms Gomersall will take over the office management from Ms Meade but will eventually move into a sales position.

Mr Gomersall, originally from a farm in Central Queensland, has been working in property locally and overseas since he was 20 years old.

The new Ray White Rural Agnes Water business owner said the move to take on a real estate business was a natural progression from his previous business experience.

“We were in the right place, at the right time and found out that the agency was for sale,” Mr Gomersall said.

While Ms Gomersall, who hails from Mildura, added that, “we are loving the culture and values of Ray White and the experience they have shared with us.”

The couple have local experience and insights they believe will help them excel.

“We’ve owned a few properties in Agnes Water over the years, and built over 40 houses through a previous business for our clients locally,” Mr Gomersall said.

“We have a good knowledge of the area and over the years lived in a number of places and we can see the real value of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy’s unique qualities and its solid community base.

“Knowledge is our number one thing but personality wise, we have pretty strong values - we are honest, family oriented and fair people.

“We have many great relationships within the local community and we are really looking forward to continuing Bill’s legacy servicing the area as a trusted real estate office.”

Ray White Rural & Livestock Managing Director Stephen Nell welcomed the Gomersalls to Ray White Rural and congratulated Mr Meade.

“I’d like to congratulate Bill Meade on an impressive career that spans four decades and wish him all the best for the future,” Mr Nell said.

“I have no doubt that Damien and Carli will continue Bill’s legacy of honesty, fairness and respect and we cannot wait to see all they can achieve for the region.

“We are delighted that they have chosen to partner with Ray White. We look forward to supporting them and celebrating their success.”

Originally published as Sold: Ray White Rural Agnes Water changes hands