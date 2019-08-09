SOLD: Land makes up a quarter of properties sold this month

26 Spence Court, Kirkwood sold for $312,000 on 6 August 2019 according to realestate.com.au.

THERE has been a solid start to August in terms of real estate sales, with 15 properties sold so far according to realestate.com.au.

Four land sales were made with the two cheapest including a block on Rex St at Turkey Beach selling for $60,000 and a Boles St patch of grass in West Gladstone for $70,000.

Lot 6 on Bootmaker Dr, Round Hill, went for double that at $120,000 with an undisclosed residential land address at Agnes Water fetching $217,500.

One other Agnes Water property sold this month: a three-bedroom home at 9 Jeffery Crt for $450,000.

19 Pashley Stree, Clinton sold for $179,000 on 5 August 2019 according to realestate.com.au. Contributed/realestate.com.au

Back in town, Clinton has seen the most sales with three houses now off the market.

A two-bedroom compact home at 18 Harmony Dr sold on the first day of the month for $151,000.

Meanwhile a three-bedroom home on Pashley St fetched $179,000 and a three-bedroom home on Canberra St fetched $325,000.

Also around town, a three-bedroom home at 5 Norton Lane, West Gladstone, sold for $135,000 and another three-bedroom home with space for five cars sold for $240,000 on Venus St, Telina.

Boyne Island's 26 Clover Cres with four bedrooms sold for $266,000, four bedrooms at 21 Curlew Dr, New Auckland, sold for $290,000 and a third four-bedroom home at 26 Spence Crt fetched $312,000.

21 Curlew Drive, New Auckland sold for $290,000 on 7 August 2019 according to realestate.com.au. Contributed/realestate.com.au

The most expensive property sold so far this month was at 251 Morcom St, Calliope.

The three-bedroom home on about 26ha sold for $600,000.

The fifteenth property sale was an acreage at Captain Creek for an undisclosed amount.

