Solar project to save PCYC $40,000 per year

WELCOME BOOST: PCYC branch manager Sgt Mick Newell, Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd at the Gladstone PCYC.

IT'S SUNNY skies ahead for the Gladstone PCYC, with work beginning today on a rooftop solar project designed to help it avoid soaring electricity prices.

The project will include battery storage and is expected to save the PCYC around $40,000 each year based on current prices.

Electricians began wiring the building today to make it ready for the installation of solar panels in the near future.

PCYC branch manager Sergeant Mick Newell said the savings would free up funds to help the PCYC maintain crime prevention and youth welfare projects.

"At the moment we're running pretty much on air," Sgt Newell said.

"For the PCYC to serve the community, we need to be sustainable, and sustainability (means) lowering expenses and increasing revenue.

"As you're well aware, with the downturn in Gladstone, increasing revenue's not an option, so our only option is to decrease the expenses and our main expense is power."

WATCH | Fiona Nash & Ken O'Dowd talk Gladstone and solar power

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash in Gladstone.: Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd at the Gladstone PCYC.

Regional Development Minister and deputy Nationals leader Fiona Nash was in town to see the project get off the ground.

"The Coalition Government is proud to invest in projects like this," Mrs Nash said.

"Community groups like PCYCs do such a great job helping young people to keep active... and sport plays an absolutely massive role in regional development.

"When we see young people involved in sport, they're less likely to get caught up in things that we might not want them to get caught up in."

The delivery of the $200,000 project makes good on an election commitment from the Federal Government, announced last year by Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Mr O'Dowd said while projects like solar panel installation would not bring down prices in general, a substantial amount of money would be freed up in this case for the PCYC's budget.

"It's terrific to see action here today," he said.

"Power prices are crippling in Queensland. I think that Gladstone is just crying out for a new, modern, power station run on coal."