UPDATE: Crews extinguish roof fire at Clinton property

Mark Zita
8th May 2019 2:13 PM | Updated: 3:06 PM
UPDATE 3:00PM: FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a structure fire at Clinton.

Just after 2pm, reports came in about smoke coming from the roof of the Mercedes St property.

Two fire crews, one police crew, an ambulance and Ergon Energy were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was put out at 2.30pm.

One fire crew remains on scene and a private electrician has been called to the address.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a structure fire at Clinton involving solar panels.

It was reported to emergency services just after two o'clock this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokewoman said two crews are currently on the way to the scene.

