Solar panel smoking on roof of Gladstone region home

Fire-fighters have been called to a Gladstone region residence after a neighbour reported seeing a “visible flame” near a solar panel on the roof of the home.

A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said fire-fighters were called to the Agnes Water residence about 2.10pm.

“Fire-fighters are responding and aren’t yet on the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman confirmed the person who called triple-0 advised that the occupants of the home were away.

More to come.