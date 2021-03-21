Solar panel smoking on roof of Gladstone region home
Fire-fighters have been called to a Gladstone region residence after a neighbour reported seeing a “visible flame” near a solar panel on the roof of the home.
A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said fire-fighters were called to the Agnes Water residence about 2.10pm.
“Fire-fighters are responding and aren’t yet on the scene,” the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman confirmed the person who called triple-0 advised that the occupants of the home were away.
More to come.