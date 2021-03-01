Solar panel installer caught drink-driving

A solar panel installer has lost his licence for one month after he was caught drink-driving.

Kyle James McLachlan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

The court was told the 24-year-old was pulled over just before 7pm on February 7 for a breath test where he blew 0.077.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had intended to apply for a work licence as his employer relied on him to drive, however he was ineligible because he hadn’t started working when he committed the offence.

McLachlan was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month.

