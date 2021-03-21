Solar panel fire extinguished
UPDATE: 3.10pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and two Rural Fire Service crews have averted potential disaster at a Gladstone region home after a solar panel was “smoking and smouldering.”
A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said the three crews of fire-fighters arrived at an Agnes Water residence on Sunday afternoon after 2.20pm.
When they arrived, the spokeswoman said they found a solar panel on the roof of the home that was “smoking and smouldering.”
The fire-fighters were able to quickly extinguish the solar panel without any significant damage to the home.
INITIAL REPORT: Fire-fighters have been called to a Gladstone region residence after a neighbour reported seeing a “visible flame” near a solar panel on the roof of the home.
A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said fire-fighters were called to the Agnes Water residence about 2.10pm.
“Fire-fighters are responding and aren’t yet on the scene,” the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman confirmed the person who called triple-0 advised that the occupants of the home were away.
More to come.