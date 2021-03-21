Menu
Fire-fighters are responding to reports of a visible flame on the roof of a home in the Gladstone region near a solar panel.
News

Solar panel fire extinguished

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
21st Mar 2021 3:36 PM
UPDATE: 3.10pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and two Rural Fire Service crews have averted potential disaster at a Gladstone region home after a solar panel was “smoking and smouldering.”

A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said the three crews of fire-fighters arrived at an Agnes Water residence on Sunday afternoon after 2.20pm.

When they arrived, the spokeswoman said they found a solar panel on the roof of the home that was “smoking and smouldering.”

The fire-fighters were able to quickly extinguish the solar panel without any significant damage to the home.

INITIAL REPORT: Fire-fighters have been called to a Gladstone region residence after a neighbour reported seeing a “visible flame” near a solar panel on the roof of the home.

A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said fire-fighters were called to the Agnes Water residence about 2.10pm.

“Fire-fighters are responding and aren’t yet on the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman confirmed the person who called triple-0 advised that the occupants of the home were away.

More to come.

