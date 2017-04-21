Solar energy everyone's 'favourite political football'

A REGIONAL business has welcomed the State Government's plans for renewable energy in Gladstone.

Climatecare Electrical and Solar managing director Andrew White said renewable energy was important but it was everyone's "favourite political football".

"It's unfortunate because every time a politician mentions anything about solar it affects our industry overnight," he said.

"As soon as there's talk of anything it changes the public's confidence and they hang off making a decision on whatever they might be doing until something pans out."

Mr White's business is based in Rockhampton but they service Gladstone and down to Agnes Water.

"We've been specialising in solar in the last eight years," he said.

Mr White said if people were looking towards solar, they had to choose the right product as you did get what you paid for.

He began working with solar about eight years ago when he was looking for a solar system himself, and he realised he could do a better job than others.