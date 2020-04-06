Software a one-stop solution for businesses

Alejandra Nunn uses her system to chat to her team and is excited about how Kangaroodoo can help Gladstone businesses

TIME is money, and one Gladstone business is working to help other businesses become more efficient with the help of a new platform.

Kangaroodoo, run my Alejandra and Dave Nunn, creates an integrated system for businesses to optimise their time.

Run on Odoo software and customised to each business's needs, the system brings together many aspects of operation, including communication, eCommerce and blogs.

"It used to be just the website but now you can manage all your apps from the website," Mrs Nunn said.

The couple used the software to organise their business High Risk Solutions then decided to turn it into a side business.

They were able to streamline High Risk Solutions' inventory, CRM, QR codes and more.

"We're bringing this to Gladstone," Mrs Nunn said.

"We need to stop giving business to the big cities, you need to trust out local team."

Dave Nunn and Alejandra Nunn have put in the hard yards developing the new system and are excited about how Kangaroodoo can help Gladstone businesses

The team at Kangaroodoo use the platform's built-in communication systems and live documents to work out the best way to service their clients.

"And now with coronavirus, you want to have your business in your computer, you want to have people working from home," Mrs Nunn said.

"This is where the world is going."

She said they were happy to be part of the community, and through their sponsorship of Mick Daly's Boxing Gym, they were setting up a website and eCommerce page.

"We want to give the right support to people, the right advice to make their company more efficient," she said.

"It's really simple with everything in one place."

The team is also building a platform for a yoga business.

"It's got the classes, the blog and courses available - it houses everything from the one system," Mrs Nunn said.