Nickolas Gehrmann will play for QLD at the under-16 boys' national championships in January
Sport

Softballer excited to don the maroon

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
SOFTBALL:In January, Nickolas Gehrmann will pull on his maroon uniform and play his part to do the state proud at the National Championships.

Gehrmann will travel with the rest of the under-16 boys team to Waverley, Victoria to battle it out against teams from across the country.

“We’ve got a really good team with a lot of talented guys,” Gehrmann said.

“They put in a lot of training so we should do well.”

He said his training concentrated on bat work, hand-eye co-ordination and getting good contact with the ball.

Gehrmann will take to the field as short stop for the competition.

“It’s a pretty involved position,” he said.

“It’s a controlling spot, probably the number one spot on the field.”

He said it was a good feeling to have been chosen for the position when selectors had so many good players to choose from across the state.

Gehrmann is one of many Gladstone Softballers to get the call up to represent the state at National Championships.

Kirsty Lester will represent the state in the under-16 girls’s side.

She will also travel to Waverley on January 4-10.

Joshua Wilson will play in the under-14 boys’ Queensland team who will head to Hawker, ACT January 12-18.

Michael Ludkin will also play in Hawker January 12-18 as he hits the diamond for the open men’s national championships.

Gladstone Observer

