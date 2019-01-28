Menu
Chyanne Downing has been unrelenting in her dedication to softball, not just on herself, but to others involved in the game.
Softball and Baseball

Softball star wins coveted Australia Day award and is rapt

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jan 2019 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM
SOFTBALL: There was plenty for Gladstone softball star Chyanne Downing (pictured) to celebrate.

Despite a 6-2 loss to New South Wales in the final of the under-19 Women's National Championship, Downing was given the Young Sportsperson Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day awards.

She beat a number of sporting candidates who would have been deserving of the prestigious award.

"I just finished playing and got on Facebook and saw my photo and that I won it," Downing said.

"I was like 'What the?' and quickly told my mum."

She did her part for Queensland as occasional pitcher, but after a tight start in the decider as NSW held a 2-1 lead, the runs dried up from there.

A strong showing of four runs in the sixth innings to NSW sealed the deal for the Blues which remained undefeated and claim the Elinor McKenzie Shield.

Downing said the championship was a learning curve.

"It was good to watch our two other pitchers and the game was definitely a lot closer than what the scores were," she said.

"It was just one innings where NSW got away from us."

She said softball has made her grow as a person on and off the mound.

She played an integral part in Queensland's under-18 school team to the championship at the National Titles and competed at the Indonesian Open Softball Tournament.

