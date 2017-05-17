26°
Society pushes back on council's plan for Showgrounds

Andrew Thorpe
| 17th May 2017 6:37 AM
The Gladstone Show Society Speedway event at the Gladstone Showgrounds November 8, 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
The Gladstone Show Society Speedway event at the Gladstone Showgrounds November 8, 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

THE GLADSTONE Show Society has asked Gladstone Regional Council for $50,000 to produce concept plans and costings for revamped Showground facilities - in response to the council's request that they hand the facilities over to the council.

The council passed a motion in March calling on the Show Society to relinquish their trusteeship over the Gladstone Showgrounds so they could be adapted for community purposes, following deteriorating facilities and dwindling crowd numbers at the annual event.

If the Show Society refused to relinquish the trusteeship, the council determined it would write to the State Government and request the trusteeship be transferred.

The move would mean this year's Show, the 125th event, would be the last.

In a letter to councillors sent on Monday, Show Society president Noel Reddacliff said he had been surprised to find out the council's intentions through the media.

"The committee fully realises that the Gladstone Show is in need of new and vibrant thinking," Mr Reddacliff said.

"(But the society) unanimously agreed relinquishing the trusteeship of the land would not be in the best interest of the residents and community of Gladstone."

Former Gladstone MP Liz Cunningham spoke in support of the Show Society after yesterday's council meeting.

"A city of this size needs to have a show," Mrs Cunningham said.

"Because the site might be attractive to the council doesn't mean that this city doesn't deserve to retain the Show.

"(We're) hoping the council will rescind that motion and redetermine to work with the Show Society to benefit the community."

Mayor Matt Burnett said if the State Government decided not to transfer the trusteeship of the Showgrounds to the council, the event would continue.

But he said the council's decision to move the Show holiday to another date after this year's show would remain in effect, regardless of the outcome.

"I think the Show holiday is what's killed it," he said.

"People have a holiday and they leave town.

"I've had feedback from both the Mt Larcom Show and also the Boyne Tannum HookUp (saying) 'Please God don't give us the Show Holiday'."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone regional council gladstone show gladstone showgrounds gladstone show society

