SOCIALS: Feed barn paw-traits

DESPITE the heat, it was paw-fect weather for a pet portrait at Gladstone's Feed Barn this weekend.

Ride 4 Life Gladstone hosted the event which gave residents the opportunity to head down to the local business and take a pet paw-trait with Santa himself.

There were plenty of pooches who journeyed down with their owners, as the picture-perfect day saw families dress up and line up for the snaps.

Along with the photos there was a chance to see a classic car and bike display, while a petting zoo kept the kids busy.

Topped off with a traditional summer sausage sizzle in the simmering heat, it was the most Aussie way to celebrate Christmas early.