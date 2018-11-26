Menu
Sam Flintham showing off his 1992 Honda CBR 250 RR.
SOCIALS: Feed barn paw-traits

26th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
DESPITE the heat, it was paw-fect weather for a pet portrait at Gladstone's Feed Barn this weekend.

Ride 4 Life Gladstone hosted the event which gave residents the opportunity to head down to the local business and take a pet paw-trait with Santa himself.

There were plenty of pooches who journeyed down with their owners, as the picture-perfect day saw families dress up and line up for the snaps.

Along with the photos there was a chance to see a classic car and bike display, while a petting zoo kept the kids busy.

Topped off with a traditional summer sausage sizzle in the simmering heat, it was the most Aussie way to celebrate Christmas early.

    Local Partners