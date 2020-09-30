Social media erupts over absurd image

AFL players are athletic freaks who can run countless kilometres and produce high-flying antics week in and week out.

Throughout the years we've seen moments that have left fans, commentators and current players in awe.

Nothing gets people up and out of their seat more than a player soaring high over a pack attempting to pull down a mark of the year contender.

But an image from the Northern Territory over the weekend has left footy fans in disbelief with a young star showing off his insane athletic prowess.

And it didn't even come with him trying to leap over a pack, it was simply captured during a moment of celebration.

Shane Inkamala was snapped leaping high into the sky after slotting a goal as he helped Papunya over Yuendumu in the MacDonnell Regional Council Under 18 Boys Grand Final in Alice Springs.

The photo, provided to news.com.au by AFL Northern Territory, quickly whipped around social media.

Shane Inkamala shows off insane hops (credit: AFL Northern Territory)

Papunya recorded a comfortable 12.11.83 to 4.4.28 victory over Yuendumu during the contest on Sunday.

It made it a perfect 3-0 record for Papunya over Yuendumu throughout the season with the team also getting the job done in the qualifying final.

But it was the image of Inkamala that created a stir on social media with users left in awe over his high-flying celebration antics.

"WOW, good hops," Jason Fairall wrote.

"There a trampoline on the ground?" Ryan Butler wrote.

"His vertical leap would be insane," Georgios Skoufezis wrote.

"Someone has Photoshopped the jet pack out of the photo," Leigh Davies wrote.

Inkamala had a busy weekend on the field after taking part in the NAB AFL Under 18 All-Star game that was played in Darwin on Friday night.

He and best mate Jesiah Milnor played a starring role for Team McLean in what was the pair's first ever visit to Darwin.

And yes, he can take hangers too.

